Gbajabiamila’s Replacement, Laguda, Wins Surulere Bye-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fuad Laguda, as winner of the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 Bye-Election.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the results uploaded on INEC’s portal, showed that Laguda secured a landslide victory in all six wards that make up the Surulere Federal Constituency.

As of 6.00 pm on Saturday, all results from the 258 polling units had been uploaded, revealing that the APC’s candidate received approximately 98 per cent of the total votes cast in the election.

Recall that the seat became vacant after Femi Gbajabiamila resigned to assume the position of Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

See Full Result Of Saturday’s Bye-Election:

ADC- 40

APC- 11, 203

APGA- 6

APM- 7

APP- 4

LP- 240

NNPP- 8

PDP- 278

SDP- 2

YPP- 9

ZLP- 4