“Go Back To Your Village And Start Farming” – Daddy Freeze Warns Of Impending Starvation

Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, a controversial Nigerian television figure, has warned of impending starvation in the country.

He stated that the Naira would continue to fall as long as Nigeria does not export enough commodities to earn hard currency in exchange.

He recommended Nigerians earning low wages in cities to return to their villages and start farming to combat the impending famine.

Speaking in a video message released through his social media website recently, he said,

“We will continue to see the decline in our currency because we are not selling anything and getting hard currencies in return. That needs to be fixed by two sets of people: the government and the citizenry.

“Citizens, if you’re working in Lagos and you’re earning N50,000 monthly, I think it is high time you went back to your village, got some land and started farming. There’s a looming possibility of a famine in this country. There’s not enough food to go around.

“From my understanding of the situation, here is my advice: My Igbo brothers and sisters building mansions to compete with each other in the village…I’m not saying it’s wrong, but instead of building mansions, build more factories.

READ MORE: ‘I Hope The Hungry Eats The Fed’ – DJ Switch Blasts Seyi Law Over His Open Letter To Nigerians

“You need to build more factories and the government needs to support you. The government needs to do whatever it takes so that your businesses can succeed.

“And by business, I mean businesses with export targets. Whatever you are producing should be exported. We import milk from France and Denmark. We cannot rely only on oil. The government needs to support local manufacturers.”