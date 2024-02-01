“God Said He’ll Do Great Things Through Me“ – Yul Edochie Reacts After Lady Got Healed During His Ministerial Service

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has responded to a Facebook user’s claim of being healed during his Ministerial session.

The lady described how she got cured during one of his recent ministerial services, sharing how she had adhered to his preaching and experienced an immediate miracle.

She continued by saying that she had been experiencing an extended stomach purging before the ministerial event, but that on the day of the service, she had believed in a miracle and had persisted through to the very end.

She urged the actor to carry on with his ministry, saying that after his sermon, she was miraculously healed.

The Facebook User with the name Angela A Uzoma wrote,

“Dear Pastor Yul Edochie

I followed your sermon and received a miracle.

I was having an elongated running stomach days before the programme started, it couldn’t stop even after i took Flagyl.

On the day of TSM Church service, I believed for my miracle and stayed consistent till the end.

Immediately after you closed the programme,lo and behold, the Purging stopped.

It was an instant miracle.

I’m proud of True Salvation Ministries (TSM)

Please continue the Service and open a physical branch too.

less you daddy.”

In response, Yul offered God all the praise and said how thrilled he was to hear her testimony.

He asserted that he isn’t surprised because God told him He will do great things through him.

Expressing gratitude to his Maker, he prayed for God’s blessings on his listeners.

He wrote,

“Wow!

I just came across this on Tunde Ednut’s page.

@mazitundeednut

And I give God all the glory.

I’m not surprised because God told me He will do great things through me. Not for my glory but for His.

This is just the beginning.

This coming Sunday, our program will be explosive. Don’t miss it.

Thank you, Lord.

God bless you all.

Love always”.

SEE POST: