Gov. Aiyedatiwa Re-Appoints Four Sacked Cabinet Members

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Friday, reappointed four out of the Commissioners sacked from the members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

The names of the appointees were contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, in Akure, the state capital.

The four nominees; Omowumi Isaac, Olukayode A. Ajulo, Razaq Obe, Emmanuel Igbassan, Akinwumi Sowore and Oseni Oyeniyi were part of the names listed as Commissioner-nominees forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Aiyedatiwa also appointed three Special Advisers to the cabinet.

They include; Olugbenga Omole, Special Adviser on Information & Strategy; Olamide Falana, Special Adviser on Gender Affairs and Alabi Johnson, Special Adviser on Energy.

The nominees were unveiled barely 24 hours after Aiyedatiwa hinted at his plans to return some of the sacked members of the SEC to the government.

While overseeing the swearing-in of Deputy Governor, Olayide Adelami on Thursday, he had said some of the sacked cabinet members would return.

“Some of you are coming back soon. Some people have served. Some are waiting and some are still serving and some of you are coming back,” he had said .

Returning to the cabinet are Obe, Igbasan, Sowore and Falana.