Grid Fully Restored After Hours Of Blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, has announced that the collapsed national grid has been restored following hours of a nationwide blackout on Sunday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the power outage occurred on Sunday as a result of the grid collapsing for the first time in 2024.

However, TCN, in a statement released on Monday, stated that: “TCN initiated immediate restoration of the affected part of the grid, and presently, the grid is fully restored.

“Prior to the incident, the total generation on the grid was 3,901.25 MW at 08:00Hours, a little over three hours before the time of partial collapse.

“According to the National Control Center, NCC, the Internet of Things, IoT, revealed that just before the partial disturbance, which occurred at 11:21Hrs today, Sapele Steam & Egbin Substations lost a total of 29.32MW & 343.84MW at 11:20:14Hrs & 11:20:17Hrs respectively, totalling 373.16MW.

“This, combined with the current low power generation due to gas constraints, caused the imbalance leading to the partial system disturbance. Gas constraints continue to impact grid flexibility and stability.”