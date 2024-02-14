Gunmen Abduct 40, Kill Two Policemen, Two Others In Zamfara

No fewer than four persons, including two police officers, have been killed by some gunmen, suspected to be bandits, in an attack on Kasuwa-Daji Town under the Kaura-Namoda local government area in Zamfara State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that about 40 persons were also abducted by the criminal elements, on Tuesday.

A resident of Kaura-Namoda town Abubakar Kaura told Channels Television that the bandits entered the town with sophisticated weapons including anti-aircraft gun.

He added that the culprits also attacked the home of the former State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Hamisu Kasuwar-Daji and abducted one of his wives and grandchildren

According to him, the house of the former NURTW chief is close to a police station in the town, adding that the terrorists attacked the station, disarmed the policemen on duty, and killed two.

Another resident of Kasuwa-Daji who pleaded anonymity for security reasons, disclosed that the bandits also killed two residents of the town during the attack

He added that about forty persons were abducted during their house-to-house raid

He said: “Two residents were also killed, not only policemen. As of now, about forty persons have been whisked away by the bandits.”

Reacting to the incident, yesterday, the spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the attack to Channels Television via a phone call, but he did not indicate the number of persons abducted.

Abubakar said: “Yes, there was an attack in Kasuwar-Daji early hours of today, We are yet to confirm the number of the residents abducted but the Commissioner of Police has deployed additional troops to restore normalcy in the town.”