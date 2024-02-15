Gunmen Storm Ondo Community, Kidnap Fuel Attendant, Demand N6m

Some yet to be identified gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, on Wednesday, abducted a 30-year-old fuel attendant, identified as Akinbote Temitope, in the Magbehinwa community of Ilaje local government of Ondo state.

According to The Nation, the kidnappers have contacted the family and demanded the sum of N6m to secure her release.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the culprits had stormed the community in a speed boat with guns and shot sporadically into the air before abducting their victim.

Inhabitants of the community were said to have scampered for safety to avoid being hit by a stray bullet.

According to the source, who spoke with above mentioned media, said: “The kidnappers shot sporadically into the air until they sped away with their victim in a boat at the wee hour of the night.

“Security operatives in the area were alerted and some arrests have been made in connection with the kidnapping.

“Those arrested are in the custody of the Nigerian Navy of Forward Operational Base, Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo state.”