“Hard Times Will Be Over Soon” – Remi Tinubu Assures Nigerians

The Nigeria First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has assured that the hard times facing the citizens will soon come to an end with the right policies of the Federal Government.

Oluremi let this out on Monday, in the State House during a meeting with the Governors Wives on her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

She said times like this calls for sober reflection, saying that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the country overcome its challenges.

Mrs Oluremi said: “Times like this calls for sober reflection, hence, all hands must be on deck. Moreover, the hardship situation is temporary, it will soon fade away.

“The mission of the RHI is driven by my office to complement the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Tinubu.”

“These farmers will get N500,000 each and a total draft of N10m will be given to five RHI states’ coordinators as the case may be.

“The National Agricultural Land Development Authority in partnership with the RHI will support an additional 80 female farmers from each state with the provision of training and capacity building and agricultural inputs.

“We will buy-off all produce from the farms after harvest.”