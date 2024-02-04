A lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the National Assembly, Leke Abejide, begged Nigerians to bear with the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for at least two years to enable its policies to manifest and benefit from their good results.

Abejide led this out on Saturday, during a grand reception organised in his honour by the Yoruba community in the State.

He said: ”I have the confidence that the Tinubu administration will make the economy better for the country.

“I have said it before, it is like when a woman is in labour there is a lot of pain pending when she delivers.

“If You are looking at the policies the government is making, you will know that we should give at least two years, I know it is a long time for people who are in hardships, but in less than two years you will see the impact, the economy is going to be transformed. I have that belief.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that many Nigerians have been lamenting over the increase of cost of living since the President removed subsidy from petroleum.

However, the rate of inflation has also mounted beyond expectation due to the economic policy which was implemented by Tinubu’s led administration.