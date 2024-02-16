Hardship: Gov Makinde Extends Wage Award In Oyo For Six Months

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, on Friday, announced that his administration will extend the payment of wage awards to the workers and pensioners in the state by another six months.

Makinde led this out on Friday, during the commissioning of the 12.5km Challenge – Odo Ona – Elewe-Elebu – Apata dualized road project.

Recall that in October, the Oyo State Government approved the payment of N25,000 for workers and N15,000 for pensioners as wage award in the state for the next six months.

Makinde said that he has not failed to pay workers’ salaries and pensions to retirees later than the 25th of any month aside from paying the 13th-month salary every year since his assumption of office.

The Governor said: “When this economic crisis started, we gave wage award to the workers.

“I gave them for six months, we started 6th October, I wanted that time to be able to sort out between the government and the workers what the minimum wage should be.

“We have not been able to achieve that. And I will announce today also that that wage award be extended by another six months to give us time to close out on the minimum wage discussion and negotiation.”

“In doing this, we will again demonstrate that we care more about the progress of our people than we do about politics. Like here in Oyo State, we don’t care what road, whether it is federal or state, we fix it because those roads have economic importance to Oyo State, not the federal.”