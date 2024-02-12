Pastor Enoch Adejere Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said the problems facing Nigeria are spiritual.

The cleric who stated this on Sunday while visiting the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, said Nigeria needed urgent spiritual help to overcome the challenges confronting the nation.

According to him, the challenges facing the country were more than political.

“We don’t want a situation where people begin to think of taking their own lives.

“Nigeria needs the help of God and it needs the help urgently,” he said.

He, however, expressed hope that the problems would not last forever and things would soon be better.

According to him, his tour of Nigeria, which brought him to Kaduna, was not just to organise crusades and pray for the people and Nigeria, but an opportunity to gather people together to let them know that, tomorrow is going to be alright if Nigerians can be a little more patient with God.

His words, “I am delighted to be here again. I was here about two or so years ago with the former governor; at that time, I came to pray for some of my members who were kidnapped and they were miraculously rescued. I came to encourage their families to let them know that all will be well.

“I have come again this time around because it has become more and more clearer to us that, the problem our nation is facing is more than political. Our problems will require a bit of spiritual solution.

“We as a country are blessed; we are blessed with people with great intelligence, we are blessed with all manners of resources and yet we have so many problems.

“And it is not as if people in authority are not trying their best; they are doing as much as humanly possible. And then we found out that when you have problems that are beyond human ability to solve, you call on the Almighty. The reason we call Him Almighty is because He has the power to solve all problems.

“So, we have been going around in our little way to support the efforts of all the various governments and parastatals to call on the Almighty to come to our aid, because we need help. We need help and we need it urgently.

“Because, as much as our leaders are doing their very best to help us solve our problems, the problems seem to have persisted, and in some areas, the problems seem to be getting worse. But we trust in Almighty God that, this problems will not last forever. We trust God that the problem will even be over sooner than later.

“That is why we have been going round holding crusade and the crusade are just a means of gathering people together to let them know tomorrow is going to be alright if we can be a little more patient with God. We believe very strongly that people need this kind of encouragement so that they don’t lose hope.”