Hardship: No Plans To Increase Petrol Prices – NNPC Assures Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, said that. there is no plan to increase the cost of Premium Motor Spirit, known as petrol.

It was gathered that NNPC made this known in a statement issued on Thursday by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi O. Soneye.

The statement read: “NNPC Ltd. urges Nigerians to disregard unfounded rumours and assures them that there are no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.

“Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country.”

“The CBN has provided enhanced digital platforms for all transactions and has established specific limits to manage NNPCL transactions.

“Both parties have also committed to further strengthening the collaboration to ensure seamless operations of the commercial NNPC limited and noted that NNPCL continues to have banking transactions with commercial banks as required.”