Hardship: “Shun Protest In Interest Of Peace” – DSS Urges Labour

The Department of State Services, has urged organised Labour to shun its planned nationwide protest over economic challenges in the interest of peace and public order.

Recall that The Nigeria Labour Congress, had last Friday, declared a two-day nationwide protest over the hardship being experienced by Nigerians security situation in the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that in a statement released to the public via its X handle, on Wednesday, by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the DSS called on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that could heighten tensions.

Afunanya stated that the government at all levels are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given benefit of the doubt.

He said: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to plans by sections of the organised labour to stage protests between 27th and 28th February 2024 in parts of the country over sundry economic issues.

READ MORE: NLC Declares Two-Day Protest Over Economic Hardship

“While the Service recognises such action as the legitimate right of the labour movement, it, however, urges the body to shelve the plan in the interest of peace and public order.

“The DSS further calls on parties to pursue dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that could heighten tensions. This is more so that the Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence. The development, without a doubt, will worsen the socio-economic situation across the country.”