Hardship: ‘We Can No Longer Pacify Our People From Revolting’ — Northern Monarchs To FG

Traditional rulers, under the aegis of Northern Traditional Council (NTC), led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, says it’s becoming increasingly difficult to prevent their subjects from protesting the hardship they are faced with in the country.

The monarch told the Federal Government that the hardship, insecurity, poverty and unemployment in Nigeria and the North, in particular, was getting to a level they could no longer pacify the people from revolting.

The Sultan revealed this on Wednesday while addressing members at the Arewa House, Kaduna, during the 6th Executive NTC Committee meeting.

He informed the government that the traditional rulers, religious leaders, as well as State Governors, had been appeasing the masses and the jobless youths from rebelling against political leaders at the helm of affairs.

His words: “It is getting to a level that traditional leaders could no longer pacify the people from revolting against government and political leaders that supposed to find solutions to their lingering socioeconomic plight.

“And let’s not take it for granted; people are quiet, they are quiet for a reason, because people have been talking to them. We have been talking to them, we have been trying to tell them that things will be okay and they keep on believing.

“I pray to Almighty Allah that they will not one day wake up and say we no longer believe in you that would be the biggest problem. We can’t continue to keep these people quiet as traditional, spiritual leaders and diplomats forever.

“We have reached that level, people are very agitated, people are hungry, they are angry, but they still believe there are people who can talk to them. They believe in some of their Governors, some other traditional rulers and some of their religious leaders, fortunately some of us double as traditional and religious leaders.

“So, we have this onerous task of reaching out to everybody, calm them down and assure them that things would be okay. And that they should continue to pray and still do something good because prayer without work will not bring anything good.

“To make matters worse, we are faced with rising level of poverty of most of our people. They lack normal sources of livelihood by the common man to have even a good meal a day.

“But I believe talking about insecurity and the rising level of poverty are two issues that we cannot fold our arms and think everything is fine. I have said it so many times and at so many fora that things are not alright in Nigeria. Of course, things are not okay in the North.”