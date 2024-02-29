‘I Can’t Fight It Anymore’ – Nasty Blaq Seeks Prayers Over Undisclosed Ailment

Asibi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, aka Nasty Blaq, a popular Nigerian skit producer, has spoken out about his fight with an undisclosed disease.

On Wednesday, Nasty Blaq told his fans about his illness in an Instagram post.

While encouraging his fans to pray for him, the content producer stated that he would be taking a break from the screen.

He posted a photo of himself being tested at a medical laboratory, stating that he can’t fight it anymore.

Captioning the picture, he wrote; “At this point, I can’t fight it anymore. I need a break. Pls pray for me.”