“I Had Stroke On Half Of My Face, But It Didn’t Stop Me From Working” – Denrele Edun

Renowned Nigerian crossdresser and media celebrity, Denrele Edun revealed that he experienced a facial stroke that had an impact on him.

During a recent interview on Channels Tv, the media celebrity said his left eye closed and his face shifted as a result of the stroke, he disclosed that he had to disguise his face with his hairstyle.

Speaking about his experience with a stroke, Denrele Edun said he had trouble breathing, had trouble seeing clearly because his eye was reflexively closed, his right leg became paralysed, and his front hair fell out.

READ MORE: Nigerian Man Completes Trek-A-Thon From Delta To Lagos To See Olamide

The well-known figure went on to say that while he was fighting the stroke, a friend invited him to a movie shoot, but he decided to go instead of accepting sympathy or disclosing his illness.

In his words,

”I was very sick at a time, so I had just come out of having a stroke on half of my face, it’s never happen before but it still didn’t stop me or it didn’t deter me from working, my face was dropping on the right side anytime I have to drink water it would pour out of my mouth one eye was wide opened I couldn’t hear and breathe” he said in part.

Watch him speak below…