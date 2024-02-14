“I No Be Iwobi” – Sadiq Umar, Super Eagles Striker Cautions Nigerians Trolling Him Over AFCON Loss

Sadiq Umar, the Super Eagles’ striker, took aim at certain Nigerians who mocked him following the team’s 2-1 loss to the host Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Some Super Eagles players, most notably Alex Iwobi, have been subjected to harsh abuse on social media as a result of his performance during the competition, particularly in the final on Sunday, February 11.

In an Instagram post, Umar threatened to trash anyone who approach him, claiming that he is not Alex Iwobi.

He wrote,

“I no even play you con dey insult me

Abeg oo

Me I no be iwobi I go Insult person papa with him mama join

Yes I be dat topical Hausa boy Abi u see fear for my eyes

Pushing someone into depression & mental

breakdown.

Yet you want life to be better for you, e no fit ever better for una!

Vagabonds!!!!”

SEE POST: