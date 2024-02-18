“I Still Cry Everyday, Weight Of Your Loss Has Crushed Me” – Wunmi Pens Emotional Note To Late Husband, Mohbad

Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba often known as Mohbad, has penned a heartfelt and profound message in remembrance of her husband.

Recall that Mohbad passed away on September 12th, 2023. His demise sparked numerous debates, and many people are still unsure of the exact cause of his death.

Several months after his demise, Mohbad’s spouse, Wunmi, wrote a lengthy note on her Instagram page expressing how much she has missed him and how his absence has left her devastated.

She recounted how they had dreams, plans, and promises, but they had all disappeared following his death.

She composed,

“The cherished husband of my youth, the loving father of our child. It still feels surreal, as if reality hasn’t fully sunk in since you departed from this world. Is it true that you’re not coming back? Is this truly the end for us and for our son Liam? All our dreams, our plans and promises sh*red in an instant. I can’t accept ever again experiencing the joy 00 our playful banter, our inside jokes, or our silly dance moves and much more

I believe you hear me when I pour out my heart to you in the quiet of the night as I sense your presence in the subtle signs around me. When I see Liam giggling in the same joy he felt when you throw him playfully into the I believe you hear me when I pour out my heart to you in the quiet of the night as I sense your presence in the subtle signs around me. When I see Liam giggling in the same joy he felt when you throw him playfully into the air, I can’t help but feel that it’s your spirit at play. I long for the moments when you’d try to make amends with sweet gestures after a disagreement, or when you’d affectionately call me by pet names just to see me smile even when I tried to act like a hard guy! You sure had your way with me my sweet and surest guy!

The nights seem colder now, and the In my heart deeper by the day than I ever thought possible. The pil sometimes feels unbearable, yet when I glance at my phone’s screensaver and sea your infectious smile. h’armth fills me, even if only temporarily.

I still cry every day, and my entire being mourns for you, my heart , soul and body yearns for you Okomi. The weight of your loss has crushed me, and I struggle to envision a path toward healing. Tonight, as with every night. rm overwhelmed by my grief, but I find solace in sharing this pain with the world! it’s a burden too heavy for me to bear alone. Moh don’t sleep 00. it’s not yet time to sleep. I missssssss you.”

SEE POST: