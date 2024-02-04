“I Was Already Famous Before Olamide Helped Me” – Portable

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, is overjoyed with the popularity of his hit single ‘Zazuu’ and the incredible chances it has provided him.

He proudly admitted that his song ‘Zazu’ achieved global notoriety before Olamide joined him for the remix in 2021.

Portable further stated that Olamide would not have collaborated with him if he hadn’t already achieved a level of popularity after ‘Zazu’ went viral.

He refuted on the most recent episode of the Bae U Barbi show, Curiosity Made Me Ask, that he has entirely relied on the popularity of ‘Zazu’ since becoming famous.

The singer noted that since then, he has put out two albums and more hits that have reached the top of the charts, demonstrating his diversity and ongoing creative output.

In his words,

“Since when we did drop ‘Zazu’ with Baddo [Olamide], that one has gone. I am the one they [fans] are listening to, I am dropping back to back. If you don’t drop again, they will forget you. If I don’t drop again, they won’t hear me. That is why I am putting in more energy.

“It is because I was popular that made Olamide help me. If I wasn’t popular, they won’t help me. ‘Zazu’ blew worldwide. My freestyle went viral.”