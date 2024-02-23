“I Was Subjected To Rejection Due To My Ugly Looks” – Actor Uwaezuoke

Stephen Alajemba, a seasoned Nigerian actor better known by his stage name Uwaezuoke, has talked about how his physical and facial characteristics led to numerous rejections.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with popular YouTuber, Yan Kontent Factory.

According to the actor, his mother told him that he was rejected as a baby because of his ugly looks.

Stephen Alajemba shared his own story, saying that he has experienced rejection because of his appearance all of his adult life, most notably in romantic relationships.

According to the experienced actor, women frequently “run away” at the sight of his appearance, making it impossible for him to find a love partner until the age of 20.

Stephen Alajemba stated in the interview that he made a commitment to his mother to make her proud, as she had expressed dissatisfaction with him when he was a child and believed he had not given her anything constructive.

The actor, now in his fifties, claimed that he eventually found love and married his first love when he was 23.

READ MORE: Ka3na Slams Nigerians Who Sell Land At High Cost And Blame Dollar Rate

He expressed gratitude that the first person to accept him remained with him, and he confirmed that his early experiences with rejection did not hinder him from enjoying his personal life.

In his words,

“Any lady who sees my facial look and stature runs away. Unfortunately before one accepted me I was already 20 to 22 years old. I married at 23. So the first person tasted it and confirmed it and she did not leave me anymore.”