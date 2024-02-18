“I Wasn’t Ready For Fame When My Song Went Viral” – Joeboy

Joeboy, a well-known Nigerian singer, confessed to struggling with adjusting to fame since he was unprepared when it suddenly came.

During the most recent episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast, Joeboy described his rise to fame as unexpected.

Within three months of its release, his debut hit song, “Baby,” went viral worldwide, and he expressed disbelief at its quick success.

Joeboy said he hadn’t expected to be recognised by people so quickly while looking back on his surprising rise to stardom.

While speaking, he said,

“I wasn’t ready when ‘Baby’ blew. I had to adapt to get used to fame. It was so sudden. I dropped the song [‘Baby’] in March [2019], and by June I was already doing shows in countries I thought they don’t listen to Nigerian music. Countries like Tanzania, and Uganda. In three months!”