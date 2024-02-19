“I Worked In Pure Water Factory As Marketer” – Joeboy

Joeboy, a renowned musician, has recounted his experience working in a pure water factory while still in university, and how the experience inspired him to become a famous vocalist.

The musician revealed in a recent interview with the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast that his brief experience as a university student working at a sachet water facility during a strike was one of the things that bolstered his desire to become a well-known musician.

He claimed that he had looked for work during that time but had been unsuccessful.

The vocalist became alarmed, wondering whether this was how he would have to look for work after finishing his education.

In his words,

“I studied Human Resources and Personal Management. When I was in the university, there was a strike for like three months. So I decided to get a job and I was searching for a job for like three months in the whole of Lagos. I did not get one single job.

There was even a time I worked in a pure water factory as a marketer. At that point I was like, ‘I’m looking so hard for a job and I can’t find any. Is this how I’m going to end up when I finish school?’ So that was also a trigger. I told myself, ‘You really have to make sure you make it [in the music industry].”

His life has been a “miracle,” he said, adding that while some had advised Mr. Eazi, the head of his former record company, not to sign him, he had been signed to Empawa unexpectedly, and that’s where his music career took off.

According to the singer, not even his parents expected him to pursue a career in music.

READ MORE: Bbnaija’s Phyna Narrates How She Luckily Escaped Kidnappers’ Attack In Delta

Joeboy, who recently established his own record label, Young Legend, and formerly signed to Empawa, claimed to have “the best label deal in Afrobeats history in Nigeria.”