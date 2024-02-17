Idahosa Emerges APC Candidate For Edo Guber

Dennis Idahosa, House of Representatives member, on Saturday, emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Edo State governorship election slated for September 21.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, the Chairman of the APC Edo Governorship Primary Election Committee, announced this at the end of the primary election in Benin, the state capital.

Uzodinma said that Idahosa, representing Ovia South West federal constituency, scored 40,4483 votes to defeat eight other aspirants in the race.

“This is so therefore to satisfy that Honorable Dennis Idaho having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared the winner of the primaries and is returned as the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) for the coming election,” Uzodinma said.

Recall that of Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, Osagie Ize-Iyamu as well as Lucky Imasuen withdrew from the primary election.

Information Nigeria reports Idahosa is a former Edo State Commissioner for Investment, Public and Private Partnership.

It is on record that he donated all his salaries to the people of Ovia South West Constituency while he was in office as Commissioner.

Following the declaration, Idahosa dedicated Saturday’s victory to God and party supporters.

“I want to dedicate this victory to God Almighty, the creator of Heaven and Earth. Because it’s only God who gives power and the people of Edo under the platform of APC have spoken loud and clear.

“I have won the election, and the time of trouble is over. This is the time for reconciliation. For those I have contested with, we are brothers, we are one family. I’m going to start the reconciliation process immediately because I need all of them to win the general election.

“So on that note, I want to thank the people of Edo State, thank APC, thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and also thank the members of NWC,” the member said.