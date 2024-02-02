‘I’ll Be Totally Loyal To Aiyedatiwa’ — Adelami Says As He’s Sworn-In As Ondo Deputy Gov.

Olayide Adelami has pledged to be loyal to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, having been sworn-in as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State on Thursday.

Aiyedatiwa, on his part, speaking at the ceremony which took place in Akure, Ondo capital, said the choice of Adelami resulted from “his distinct quality, impeccable character and rich administrative acumen.”

He noted that the jubilation that greeted the appointment of Adelami showed that he made a right choice.

“This poses a challenge for Adelami to sustain the euphoria to remain at the top,’’ Aiyedatiwa said.

While stating that his administration has zero tolerance for corruption, he urged the deputy governor to be transparent and accountable at all times.

“We expect that you will provide fresh ideas and new drive to support the consolidation of our legacy projects in building a sustainable socioeconomic base as encapsulated in our ‘REDEEMED’ agenda,” Aiyedatiwa said.

“I congratulate you and your families on your well-deserved appointment with the belief that you will serve diligently with patriotism.

“You must bear in mind that this administration has zero tolerance for corruption. We expect you to demonstrate transparent, open and accountable leadership in your new office.

“You must also avoid discrimination and not serve sectional interests as the entire state is your constituency.”

Adelami, in his acceptance speech, said he is in government to serve the people of Ondo and to make life more meaningful in all areas.

“I wholeheartedly accept to be your deputy and my loyalty to you will be total,’’ he said.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odudola, administered the Oaths of Allegiance and Office on the new Deputy Governor.