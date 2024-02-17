“I’m Coming For All Of You Who See Me As Fake Prophet” – Pastor Odumeje

Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Odumeje, has berated those who accuse him of being a phoney prophet.

Additionally, the clergyman took a hard stance against people who saw his sermons and teachings as a kind of comedic routine.

In one of the most frequently shared videos on the internet, Odumeje warned people not to call him an entertainer and not to post his footage in an effort to use him as comic relief.

He proceeded to declare that “thunder will fire them” and vowed to go after people who accuse him of performing fictitious miracles, even if Jesus is the one curing.

For all the reasons mentioned above, Odumeje said, his critics are idiots, and he would deal with them if he ever found out that they falsely accuse him.

In his words,

“Many of you are using me as comedy. If nobody in your generation or history in Igbo land has ever done the kind of miracles that Jesus is using me to do and you are using me as a comedy, and you’re calling me an entertainer, I am coming for you.

If I have done fake miracles and posted it on social media, you are idiots to call me a comedian, you are an idiot to call me an entertainment man…. thunder will fire you. Anyday you mention my name before that stvpid things, that day you are in trouble,”.

