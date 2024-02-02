“I’m In Paris” – Nigerian Lady Traveling From London To Lagos By Road Gives Update

Pelumi Nubi, a Nigerian lady travelling from London to Lagos, provided an update as she ferried over English waters to France.

The lady left London on January 30th to begin her audacious and daring journey, she has now passed the English waters into France.

On her Instagram page, She posted images of herself in Paris, one of which she was captured in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Captioning the pictures, she wrote,

“YES, I made it to Paris! I snapped this pic right in front of the Eiffel Tower,”.

According to reports, she will have to go through 17 countries before arriving in Nigeria.

See some reactions…

@dongoesq said: “Go girl, we love you and rooting for you.”

@the.soho. asked: “Yaaay! How was first night sleeping in your car?”

@ife.love1 said: “This is truly exciting! Congratulations. May God continue to protect, guide and safeguard you.”

@ebettzfashionng commented: “Waohhhhhh, you made it!!!! We are still rooting for you and waiting on your arrival. Keep going, you’ve got grace.”

