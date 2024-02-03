“I’m The Newborn Fela, Every Year Is My Year” – Portable Brags

Fast rising Nigerian street singer, singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has declared himself as a successor to the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The Zazu crooner stated that his fans bestowed upon him the title “newborn Fela,” and he embraced it.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Bae U Barbi show, on Friday, Portable said: “I didn’t give myself the title, ‘Newborn Fela.’ My fans gave it to me. You know I have a lot of fans, my fans brought me to this point.

“Normally, you have to be bold, a lion don’t fear to walk alone.”

“Which superstar do you know that is bigger than me in Nigeria? I am the one they are talking about now: musician that is trending. My talk is trending, my slangs are trending, my movement is trending, my dressing is trending.

“Last year, I was upcoming this year, I am also upcoming. I will be up and coming everyday. Coming with new glory everyday. Newborn Fela. Every year is my year.“