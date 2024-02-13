“Infidelity Is Not Deal-Breaker In Our Marriage” – Seun Kuti And Wife, Yetunde Say

Prominent musician, Seun Kuti and his spouse discussed their views on infidelity in marriage and offer advice for what to do if it does occur.

In a recent Valentine’s Day episode of TVC’s Your View, Seun Kuti’s spouse, Yetunde, who costarred with him, disclosed that she would not abandon him in the event of an infidelity.

In response to a question, Seun said he would not divorce his wife in the event of her infidelity and that he does not think it can end their marriage.

“There is nothing my husband is going to do that would make me leave him. Even if he cheats on me I won’t leave him. I am not going to leave my husband because he cheated on me. Nah, that can’t happen,” Yetunde stated.

Seun added, “We don’t believe in cheating. What is cheating? Love is not ownership.”

The performer was questioned further by one of the hosts, “Would you leave her [your wife] if she cheats on you.”

In response, he said that it had nothing to do with anything that he and his wife had in common during their marriage.

“No. What has that got to do with anything?” he said.

Watch interview below…