Insecurity: ‘No One Can Kidnap Or Assassinate Me’ — Oluwo Boasts

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Akanbi, on Wednesday, affirmed that no one can kidnap or make him a target for assassination.

He stated this just as traditional rulers have recently become targets of kidnapping and assassination

According to him, monarchs , especially in the South-West, cannot continue to rely on ancient gods for safety but should look up to God as their protector.

In a chat with newsmen at his palace in Iwo, Oluwo said continued reliance of traditional rulers on deities would not guarantee safety but bring dishonour to the thrones.

Traditional institutions in Yoruba land, he said, must realize that they represent God on earth not deities or ancient gods, hence, must return to God for safety and protection.

“I am telling you right here that no one would dare attempt to kidnap or mark me for assassination. I am covered by God’s protection not any deity or gods. I am using this opportunity to call on my colleague monarchs to stop putting their hopes on deities and return everything to the almighty God whom they represent,” he said.

Speaking on economic hardship in the country, Oluwo charged Nigerians to hold their Governors and lawmakers responsible as the income generated as a result of the removal of subsidy is shared as allocation to Governors and constituency projects to lawmakers.

Oba Akanbi however faulted the Governors and federal lawmakers for not making life easier for the people in this difficult times, stressing the need for the government to introduce capital punishment for corruption if it is sincere to curb the menace.

His words, “The steps that this new government is taking is right. Money can’t get to Nigerians except through their governors, Senators, House of Representatives and others. Revenue going to states and others is unprecedented in the history of this country. Lets show love to each other, let’s help each other. Money accruing to the federal government after fuel subsidy removal is being shared all tiers of government in Nigeria. Why are people now becoming poorer? Why are Nigerians hungry. There should be meeting at the federal level where questions would be asked about how resources going to other tiers of government.

“A state in South South was said to have recieved over N437billlion between now and when subsidy was removed. Yet people are still hungry. All elected and appointed political office holders are getting money yet people are hungry. I feel they are covering each other. Mr. President should tell them the truth and ask them to use the available funds to ease economic woes of the people. Corruption is thrieving and to put an end to it, death penalty should be the punishment for graft.”