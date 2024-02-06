Isreal DMW Berates Nigerians Mocking His Boss, Davido Over Grammy Loss

Isreal DMW, the logistic manager for music singer Davido, has lambasted Nigerians for mocking his boss following his Grammy loss.

It is no longer news that the first-time Grammy nominee lost all three categories at the recently concluded 66th Record Academy Awards, which was hosted at Crypto Com Arena in Los Angeles.

Following his defeat, many people turned to social media to ridicule the musician, sarcastically telling him to do better.

Reacting to it on Instagram, Isreal claimed that they are mocking themselves, noting that Davido is already successful.

To increase exposure for the event, he said that his boss’ name had to be mentioned.

In a message to them, Israel challenged them to consider whether they will be better than Davido in 20 years.

He urged them to look at the life of some of the past awardees if they ever merited it.

He wrote,

“You’re completely mocking urself if you think you’re mocking Oga. In an already well-programmed event, where Oga’s name had to even be used as publicity. Look at ur life in the next 20 years if you will be better than Oga, in any way. Look at the life of some past awardee, if they ever merited it”.

