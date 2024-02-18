Isreal DMW, Shallipopi Involved In Car Crash

Shallipopi, a popular musician, and Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, were engaged in a horrific vehicle accident while returning from a show.

Davido’s aide Israel DMW reported the event and uploaded a video of their car’s front end, which was severely damaged in the crash.

Speaking about the mishap, Israel DMW claimed that they were on their way to their hotel from a gig when they were hit by a car.

He expressed his gratitude to God and the edo ancestors for protecting them.

Sharing the Image on his Instagram account, he captioned,

“Me and Shallipopi just had an accident after a vehicle ran into us on our way back to hotel after a show. I sat at the front seat, while Shali sat at the back. Thanks to God Almighty, thanks to edo ancestors. No single scratch of injusty at all.”

