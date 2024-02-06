“It Was A Setup” – Lizzy Anjorin Addresses Fake Transfer Allegation

Lizzy Anjorin, a popular actress, has denied buying gold jewellery or changing money using a fraudulent transfer, claiming she was set up.

Recall according to GISTLOVER, Liz was embarrassed by a group of traders in Lagos Island after being suspected of using a bogus transfer to pay for gold jewellery.

In a video shared by Gistlovers, the actress was seen wearing a face mask and looked terrified while being interrogated.

The blogger said Liz Anjorin had been doing it for a while before she was allegedly apprehended.

Captioning the video, the blogger wrote,

“E don cast, Esin de oooo , ah , hand meet lizzy anjorin today where she go steal , she don don Dey do am no be today, she go do fake transfer for gold for eko odun oya, na so hand meet am, video still plenty oooo.

I Dey come, ah he go too hot oooo, Moun bo seh , iku Pa lizzy Ole Ajibole, I Intentionally no put watermark make other bloggers for see things post , video still plenty seh, make una no Rush, iku de.

Wey una wey Dey put yourself under pressure becuase if all these yeyebrities Abi instagram fake life, una Don See am ?? Una Eyes don open ?”

In a video, Liz offered her version of the events. She said that in November last year, she paid N90,000 for apparel accessories from a company in Idumota Market where she asked her husband to transfer the money to the seller’s account.

Upon being asked by the well-known actress if he had received the money, the store owner initially replied negatively, but then admitted that he had.

However, when she visited the shop recently, the businessman approached her, alleging that the money she sent for her most recent transaction had not been received.

The actress added that she was still seeking to resolve the matter when the man summoned authorities to arrest her and accused her of paying him with a fake transfer.

“I was Set Up, I went to Idumota Market to Buy Accessories worth N90k and sent my Husband the account number to send the money he made the transfer, only for me to Go back to the Market today and the shop owner started falsely accusing me of doing a fake Transfer,

now my enemies are trying to spin a fake narrative that I stole Gold which is a lie” she said in part.

