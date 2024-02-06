“It’s Important To Win AFCON” – Jose Peseiro Insists Ahead Of South Africa Test

Barely few hours to face South Africa on Wednesday, the Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Jose Peseiro, has insisted that his team is determined to win 2023 African Cup of Nation, but expected it to be tough.

It was gathered that, Peseiro, stressed that the Bafana Bafana side is good enough to contend with his team.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Super Eagles made it to the semis after beating Angola in the quarter-finals by just a lone goal scored by Ademola Lookman.

Ahead of the Nigeria vs South Africa clash, which will kick off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, Jose Peseiro emphasized that his mission is to win the 2023 AFCON.

READ MORE: AFCON: “South Africa Will Handle Semifinal Clash With Nigeria Differently” – Head Coach

“It’s important to win the AFCON, beat South Africa. Everybody knows when I signed the contract I came here to win the AFCON but we have not won yet, we need to beat South Africa after that and play the final,” Peseiro told Hot Sports.

“More important now is beating South Africa which is our focus. It will be a tough match against a good team.”

“We are happy, now we start to work and prepare for the next match. more importantly, everybody recovers well on and off the pitch, rest well, sleep well, and eat well so they can be 100 percent against South Africa.”

“We have to prepare the team well to be focused and show a good mentality. Our players deserve to reach the final but we need to beat South Africa in a hard match.”