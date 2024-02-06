Jigawa Civil Servants Reject N10,000 Wage Award As Palliative

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), in Jigawa State have rejected the N10,000 wage award proposed by the state government as palliative in response to the removal of fuel subsidy.

The rejection was communicated in a Monday press statement issued after a meeting of the Organized Labour in the state held in Dutse, the State capital

The joint statement, described the state government’s announcement of the wage award as premature, asserting that no agreement had been reached on the matter.

State Commissioner for Information, Youth, and Culture, Sagiru Musa, had announced the N10,000 wage award for three months.

Reacting, the organised labour highlighted that the NLC Salary Negotiation Committee had engaged in prolonged negotiations with the state government committee, presenting various submissions without receiving any response.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Construction Workers Embark On Three-Day Warning Strike Over Unpaid Wages

“It is important for the general public to note that the Organized Labour has not signed any Memorandum of Understanding with the Jigawa State Government on the N10,000 wage award; the Negotiation Committee is yet to conclude its assignment,” the statement clarified.

Contacted for comments, the state’s6 Head of Service, Muhammad Dagacire, stated that the NLC Negotiation Committee was fully aware of the decision taken by the state government regarding the palliative measures for the workers.

Dagacire explained that the agreement included a three-month wage award, distribution of food palliatives, and provision of farm inputs, including lands, for every civil servant.

“So it is surprising to hear this story from you on the said NLC’s rejection of N10,000.

“Our interventions to workers to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal are of three stages and Governor Malam Umar Namadi is committed to fulfilling all,” he stated.