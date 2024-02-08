Jimmy Odukoya Taunts South Africa’s Bafana Bafana Following Super Eagles’ Triumph

Jimmy Odukoya, senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, mocked South Africa’s Bafana Bafana after they lost to the Super Eagles in a video posted on his Instagram page.

Recall that the well-known pastor prayed for the Super Eagles of Nigeria before their matchup with South Africa in the semifinals.

Clearly, his prayers were answered, as the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated South Africa on penalties, sparking wild celebrations across the country.

South Africa was commended for a well-executed game play, but Jimmy Odukoya told them it was time to go to bed.

He encouraged the Bafana Bafana to drink water while they were out of breath by singing the Grammy-winning song “Water” by South African singer Tyla.

In his words,

“My fellow Nigerians, listen first of all South Africans Weldone the boys have played a good game but at this point it’s time for the boys to go to sleep it’s your bedtime but you know as you go to sleep a song comes to my mind you have played you have missed now you have lost your breath you need water, but if there’s any consolation, it’s Grammy water” he said in part.

See some comments below…

Paul Akingbola penned: “Yes o! God said it, through you. And He performed it through them! This one pass reason to celebrate 😁🎉”

soulbeat__ said: “South Africa made us sweat just like Tyla but we made them feel it like Davido”

Belugo noted: “Pastor dropping the banter religiously 😂”

Weyimi B. Lube suggested: “Call tyla to give them water.”

SEE POST: