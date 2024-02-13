“Just Yesterday He Was Their Hero” – Aisha Yesufu Reacts To Oshiomole’s Comments On Buhari

Social commentator, Aisha Yesufu has claimed that former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has acknowledged the shortcomings of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Yesufu asserted that Nigerians now have the freedom to criticise Buhari due to Oshiomhole’s recent remarks.

Recall that Oshiomhole claimed on Sunday in an interview with Channels Television that the bad economic policies of Buhari and his administration are the reason why Nigerians are suffering right now.

He insisted that President Bola Tinubu cannot be held liable for Nigerians’ hardship.

In reaction to his statement, Yesufu took to X to condemn him,

She tweeted,

“Adams Oshiomhole has now agreed Buhari was a failure and has given citizens ‘permission’ to criticise him.

“Just yesterday Buhari was their hero. They defended him and were always in Daura. Today they blame him.

“Their new hero is the Lagos man. Just wait for the illegally gotten power to be over and then their mouths will open.

Sycophants.

“All it took was for Buhari to leave the office and loyalty has shifted to the illegal occupant.

“Adams Oshiomhole has now given you all permission to criticise Buhari.”