Kano Re-Run: Police Nab Suspected Thugs, Recover Arms

Operatives of Kano State Police Command, confirmed the arrest of some thugs allegedly hired to disrupt the re-run election in the Kunchi Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, on Saturday, while speaking with newsmen, said that the thugs were apprehended with arms.

He said, “The thugs were arrested around the Kunchi/Tsanyawa area, one of the constituencies in Kano State where the rerun election is taking place.

“We saw a truck that was faulty by the roadside. We saw people in large numbers by the roadside. At first, they gave us the impression that it was the fuel of the vehicle that was finished. But upon close observation, we saw them in possession of arms.

READ MORE: Kano Guber: “Nobody Can Outsmart Me In This Politics Game” – Kwankwaso Brags

“One Abdulrazaq Muhammad aka Mai Salati, from Kano Municipal told us one man who is contesting in the area invited them over.

“We will get the man to know if he is truly a candidate contesting and why he invited them to the area.