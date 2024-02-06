King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer, To Postpone Public Duties — Buckingham Palace Reveals

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace says.

To this end, the 75-year-old monarch has returned to London from Sandringham in Norfolk to begin treatment immediately.

The disease is not connected with his recent surgery and is not prostate cancer, however medics spotted it when he underwent his medical procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The King is understood to have personally informed his sons Prince William and Prince Harry about his condition.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex will travel to the United Kingdom to see him in the coming days, a source close to him said.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” Buckingham Palace said in a Monday statement.

The King “is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” it added.

Reacting, Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister, wished the monarch a full and speedy recovery.

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” Sunak wrote via X.