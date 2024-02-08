Lagos Govt Set To Turn Ijora Under-Bridge Into Recreational Spot

The Lagos State Government has announced its plan to convert Ijora under-bridge to a creational space.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA reported, on Saturday that after a five-day quit notice, the government destroyed illegal shanties occupied by squatters under the bridge.

However, the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, lamented that block molders, fuel sellers, and miscreants occupying the space under the bridge, pose a security risk.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Wahab disclosed, via a post on his X handle that the cleared space will be used for the public benefit of Lagos residents.

He wrote: “Following the expiration of the Commissioner’s five-day notice to unauthorised inhabitants of the Ijora Under-Bridge, the Special Task Force, under the direction of ACP Bayo Sulaiman, executed the removal of makeshift structures. Subsequently, the Lagos Waste Management Authority swiftly commenced the removal of debris.

“This initiative, however, extends beyond mere demolition and clearing. Guided by the directives of Governor #jidesanwoolu and HC #tokunbo_wahab, a team comprising the General Manager of LASPARK, Hon. Adetoun Popoola; the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende; and the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Abiodun Ogunleye, has embarked on a mission to transform this area into a recreational space.

“This endeavour aims to restore the public space for the benefit of Lagos residents, with community members also participating in the inspection and planning process.

“The transformation of Ijora Under-Bridge is poised to complement the adjacent National Theatre Complex’s ongoing refurbishment, and further enhance the quality of life for the citizens of Lagos.”