Lizzy Anjorin Allegedly Apprehended For Stealing Gold In Lagos Island Market

Lizzy Anjorin, a nollywood actress, was caught on video allegedly attempting to steal gold in Lagos Island market using a fake transfer.

The incident was first reported by the contentious blog Gistlover, who claimed that the actress had been acting in this way for a long time before being purportedly caught.

Gistlover claimed that Lizzy Anjorin attempted to pay for it with a fictitious bank transfer before being apprehended at the market.

A widely circulated video appeared to show the actress being questioned by a few individuals, with one man being seen attempting to take her phone from her.

Sharing the video, the blog captioned …

“E don cast, Esin de oooo , ah , hand meet lizzy anjorin today where she go steal , she don don Dey do am no be today , she go do fake transfer for gold for eko odun oya, na so hand meet am, video still plenty oooo, I Dey come, ah he go too hot oooo, Moun bo seh , iku Pa lizzy Ole Ajibole, i Intentionally no put watermark make other bloggers for see things post , video still plenty seh, make una no Rush , iku de”

SEE VIDEO: