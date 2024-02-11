“Lot Of Women Want To Be Brides Not Wives” – Pastor Jimmy Odukoya

Jimmy Odukoya, a former actor and pastor, criticised women in a recent sermon for refusing to make a financial commitment to a partnership.

He argued that the Bible plainly indicated that a man required a helper, not a dependant, and that if a woman chooses to abstain from the financial responsibility of supporting their mate, they are not helpers.

He revealed that many women do not have what it takes to be truly a wife, while also emphasising the fact that the Bible says that he who finds a wife, not a bride, has found a good thing.

In his words,

“The woman was created to be a helper and not a dependent, and you cannot help anybody if you are not equipped yourself. If he is bringing the table, you should bring the chair. If he is bringing the seed, you are telling him where to plant it in the soil. A lot of women want to be brides but do not want to be wives.”

