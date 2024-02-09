Man Bags Life Imprisonment For Raping Four-year-old In Akwa Ibom

An Akwa Ibom State High Court, has sentenced a 32-year-old man, identified as Akaninyene Sunday Ekwere, to life imprisonment for raping a 4-year-old girl.

It was gathered that Ekwere, a trader in engine oil, electrical appliances and recharge cards, reportedly lured the minor to his shop, where he defiled the little girl, who is the last child in a family of five.

According to PUNCH, the mother of the victim discovered bruises around her private part when she bathed her, prompting her parents to report the matter to the Police.

However, Ekwere, who hails from Ikot Ibritam, said that he saw the minor playing outside the compound and invited her to his shop, where he rubbed vaseline oil on her private part and raped her.

In his judgment, Justice Nkereuwem Obot held that accused does not deserve to live in the midst of sane people as he is dangerous to the society.

Justice Obot found Ekwere guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the convict who is popularly called “Doctor” pleaded with the court to have mercy on him as he is a married man.