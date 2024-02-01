Many Feared Dead, Others Missing As Headers Attack Benue Community

Several persons have been killed as suspected headers attacked the Ugboju community in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Speaking to PUNCH on Thursday, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mike Inalegwu, who confirmed the attack on the Ugboju community said that many people were killed and others, including children, were missing.

He said: “The incident happened in the evening yesterday (Wednesday) when people were engaging in social activities.

“The armed herders surrounded the Ugboju community from different places and attacked the people.

“The armed herders were just shooting indiscriminately while people were running helter-skelter.

“When they were done in Ugboju, they moved to the deserted Okokolo and burnt down many houses.

“We have buried nine people in my community this morning.”