May Celebrates Rita Edochie As She Secures New Appointment In Actors Guild

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood star Yul Edochie, has written a heartwarming note to Rita Edochie after her recent appointment.

The veteran actress has been named the Actors Guild of Nigeria’s (AGN) new Women Leader and Welfare Of Members.

May celebrated her latest accomplishment on her Instagram page, joining her in prayer for further grace and elevation.

She pointed out that Rita was picked with care and said that whoever the cap fits should wear it.

She wrote,

“Whoever the cap fits, let him/her wear. This particular one was carefully selected. Congrats, beautiful momma @ritaedochie. More grace and elevations”.

Rita Edochie, on her part, expressed gratitude to the AGN for recognising her qualifications for the role.

With God’s assistance, she promised to do everything in her power to keep the flag flying.

“Here comes the AGN women leader. I thank the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for finding me worthy of occupying this position.

As the AGN women leader/welfare of members, I promise to do my best to keep the flag flying with the help of God Almighty.

Together we move on”.

SEE POST: