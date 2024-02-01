Mercy Chinwo Reacts As Church Choir Wrongly Performed Her Song

Mercy Chinwo, a Nigerian gospel artist, responded to a video that went viral showing a church choir singing one of her songs in an unexpected way.

In response, the singer took to her Instagram page to share the video of the church choir singing her song “Confidence”.

The choir gave it their all, in spite of their lack of professionalism, and this spark reactions among social media users including Mercy.

Sharing the video, she captioned,

“Yes oh Our confidence is in Jesus.”

SEE VIDEO: