”Mission Accomplished I Have A Legal Visa“ – Isreal DMW Says As He Storms Italy, Days After Visiting Paris

Logistics manager to music artist, Davido, Israel DMW is thrilled to be ticking off several items on his bucket list as he storms Italy.

Israel disclosed that he had always desired to travel to Italy, and that he has now fulfilled his dream by arriving in the well-known city.

He stated that he is fucking all the European countries one by one from Edo.

The Edo-born star further stated that he now has a legitimate Visa tender and can do so thanks to Davido and Asa Asika.

He wrote,

“I have always wanted to visit Italy 🇮🇹. Mission now accomplished 💯 am fucking all the European 🇪🇺 shiit’s one by one from Edo. I have a Legal Visa tender. Oga and Asa Asika. fuck the bull shiit”.

