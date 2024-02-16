Mohbad: Prime Boy Reveals Wunmi Prevented Him From Visiting Singer’s Home

Owodunni Ibrahim, commonly known as Prime Boy, a close friend of the late Mohbad, has spoken out on the circumstances surrounding his death.

Nigerian musician Mohbad passed away at a young age, and a number of people have been named as leading suspects, in which Prime Boy was named as one.

In a voice note released on Instagram by Temilolasobola, Prime Boy alleged that he had a minor quarrel with the late artist and that they utilised juju to force the singer out of his car.

He revealed that the late Mohabd had never done anything like that. The late singer was also accused of keeping a secret by Prime Boy.

According to him, he should have told his mother or any member of his family what he was going through.

Prime Boy claimed on the tape that he sent a message to Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, requesting permission to pick up his bag from the late singer’s home, but she warned him not to come.

He had to send his director to the venue to get the luggage.

Recall that Prime Boy’s mother cried out that her child was innocent of all the incidents leading up to the passing of late Mohbad.

In his words,

“On Monday, after the show, I sent a message to Wunmi that I wanted to pick my bag in the house, she replied,

‘DON’T COME HERE FOR NOW!. I was like don’t come here for now Bawo when my passport was in the bag. I had to send my director to help me pick it up. He came back and told me that some guys were playing table tennis in the compound but that he didn’t see Mohbad so i thought

maybe he was sleeping or something and I was expecting his call. I was sleeping in my house on Tuesday when someone woke me up, ‘is it true Mohbad is dead?’ I was shocked, someone I still saw on Sunday. We only had a minor argument. Why didn’t he hint me about that hidden thing? If I was the one in MOH’s shoes, I would have voiced out. I can never keep quiet. How can something like that happen to him and he didn’t tell anyone? I would have told my

mother. In this life, make sure you have a good family. Surround yourself with good people. It was as if they used juju on him to have sent me out of the car. It was unlike him. He has never done that to me before”

LISTEN TO AUDIO BELOW: