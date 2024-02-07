“Mohbad’s Father Is Not My Late Son’s Biological Parent” – Singer’s Mother Makes Shocking Revelation

Mohbad Aloba’s mother, Mrs. Oladimeji has shockingly revealed that her ex-husband, Mr. Joseph Aloba, is not the biological father of the former Marlian signee, amid the fight for justice for the late singer.

Through a leaked recording, Mohbad’s mother contacted a blogger who’s supporting Mr. Joseph Aloba in his battle for the singer’s justice and his son’s paternity test.

The late singer’s mother cursed the blogger and Mohbad’s father in the tape, criticising them both.

Her threat to force the blogger to get a DNA test to prove that Mr. Joseph Aloba isn’t Mohbad’s biological father was the high point of the exchange, giving the blogger three days to carry out the test.

She added that Mohbad’s father has only ever used the kids as a means of generating money for himself and has never shown any concern for them.

In her words;

“Is it justice for Mohbad you’re looking for? Is he your sibling? Do you want Justice or you’re trying to steal money.

“You’re disturbing Nigerians; dribbling them left and right. Have you forgotten you have your own children? What you’re making my son face, you shall face it too.

“You thief! I give you three days to do dna; you’ll know that Baba Mohbad is not the biological father of Mohbad.

“You know I’m married to someone else. He’s not the owner of those kids; he’s just taking money on their behalf and you say you’re looking for justice for Mohbad.”

READ MORE: “I Love Gay People, I Was Scamming Banks Before 419 Became Popular” – Charly Boy (Video)

Recall that a relative alleged that Mohbad’s mother’s pregnancy for another man during her marriage to Mr. Joseph was cited as the reason behind the late singer’s parents’ divorce.

SEE POST: