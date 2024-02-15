“Monitor Warehouse Hoarding Food Across The Country” – Tinubu Charges IGP, NSA

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu to monitor warehouses hoarding food across the country.

At a meeting with the 36 state governors on Thursday, President Tinubu charged Egbetokun and Ribadu to stop the profiteering by merchants.

In a statement released by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that the President urged governors to emulate the Kano state government in dealing with those hoarding food for profiteering.

The statement reads: “President advised Governors to follow the example of Kano State in dealing with hoarding of food for profiteering by commodities merchants.

“He directed the Inspector-General of Police, National Security Adviser, Department of State Services to monitor warehouses hoarding food items across the country and stop profiteering by merchants.”