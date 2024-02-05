Multiple Auto Crash Claims Lives, Others Injured In Ebonyi

The Federal Road Safety Commission has confirmed the death of some yet to be identified numbers of persons, killed in an automobile crash on the Onueke axis at the Afikpo-Abakaliki road in Ebonyi.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, in the state, Igwe Nnabuife, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that the accident involved 17 people, on Sunday.

He added that the accident involved three vehicles, two articulated vehicles and a commercial bus belonging to Peace Mass Transit.

Nnabuife said: “It happened around 11:50 am, on Sunday, at Onuwedu, Onueke axis, Ezza South local government area of Ebonyi.

“This is a multiple crash, and it was caused by wrong overtaking.

“The dead have been taken to the mortuary at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, while those injured are receiving treatment.

“We advise drivers to always be patient while driving. Always obey the traffic rules and regulations. Avoid dangerous driving and overspeeding to save lives.”